Amber Nicole Katherine Casey
1989 - 2020
Amber Nicole Katherine Casey

Amber Nicole Katherine Casey, 30, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Oregon, Ohio, on June 7, 1989, to Michael T. and Kimberly (Nyers) Casey. Amber was a certified LPN and also worked as a waitress at the Crazy Lady Saloon. She adored her children and took pride in making every moment memorable for them. She loved music, making people laugh and being the life of the party. Amber had a quirky sense of humor, loving and very intelligent.

Amber is survived by her mother, Kim Nyers Casey; father, Michael T. Casey; children, Naomi and Braiden Metzler, Conner Groves; sisters, Ashley (Adam Parker) Casey, Monica (Nicholas Wintersmith) Earl; grandma, Eleanor Nyers; nephews, Justin Birr, Damien Herzig, Christopher Wilson Jr.; many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Nyers Sr., Jim and Ellen Casey; niece, Sadie Parker and son, Castle Groves.

Friends and family may visit Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy in Amber's name may be directed to, Fund for Amber's Children.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
MAY
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
