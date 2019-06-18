Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Amelia Ruiz


1942 - 2019
Amelia Ruiz Obituary
Amelia Ruiz

Amelia Ruiz, 76, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born in Mercedes, Texas to Victor and Margerita (Trevino) Fonseca on December 24, 1942. She married the love of her life, Jose Ruiz on November 6, 1961. She enjoyed sewing, loved to cook and tending to her rose garden, but what was most important to her was her faith and family.

Amelia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jose; children, Elena (Gar) Scarberry, Jose (Diana) Ruiz Jr., Rigo (Patricia) Ruiz, Imelda (Felix) Blanco, Teodoro (Andrea Wallace) Ruiz; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Marissa, Victoria, Maria, Analisa, Jose III, Alexandra, Rigo, Regina, Raquel, Melissa, Maricella, Anjelica, Bryan, Alicia, Ted Jr., Louis, Antonio; and 43 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Audlia; and brother, Reynaldo.

The family will greet friends at Eggleston-Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 from 2-8 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 pm. Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:15 am and proceed to St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Amelia's name may be directed to the Kidney Foundation. www.egglestonmeinert.com

Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019
