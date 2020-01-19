|
Amir Askari
AMIR ASKARI, PhD, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on January 15 2020. He was 89.
Askari loved his family, his academic research community, and the City of Toledo, where he spent nearly half a century as a professor, researcher and administrator at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. He dedicated his life's work to science. As former chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics for more than 20 years, Askari was mentor to hundreds of researchers and physicians trained over the years at the College. He and the team of scientists he helped recruit brought hundreds of millions of federal research grant dollars to Toledo to advance medical knowledge, train future medical leaders, and decrease human suffering.
Askari was born in Ahwaz, Iran at a time when it was nearly inconceivable for someone from that place to grow up, go to college in America, and build a distinguished scientific career collaborating with research colleagues around the world.
At the time of his death, Askari was planning a trip to a scientific conference to share his deep knowledge with colleagues from around the world and to keep up on his newest scientific findings. After his retirement, Askari continued to review and publish scientific literature. His research studied and tried to understand, at a molecular level, how the heart muscle works in health and disease.
Askari took pride in the fact that the research field he helped pioneer grew in impact; he celebrated when several of his friends won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1997. As he began winding down his last large grant a few years ago, Askari was the lead investigator on the longest-running program project grant in the history of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
He had a well-developed sense of justice, which he used to address many situations, such as the underrepresentation of women in various science professions. Hours before he died, after reading a Blade editorial, Askari emailed the president of the University of Toledo asking if she was aware that the university had received money from the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, producer and promoter of opioid painkillers. Askari never received any grant money from Sackler charities himself.
As a husband, father, grandfather, uncle and colleague, Askari was often generous, wise and funny. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Augusta Askari of Toledo; daughter, Emilia Askari (John Owens) of Franklin, MI; son, Fred Askari (Donna Wicker) of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Jake Askari (Lena Seino Askari) of Culver City, CA, Melanie Askari (Rishi Sood) of Brooklyn, NY, Alana Askari (Chewy Baumel) of Manhattan, NY, Bryce Owens of Ann Arbor, MI, Leila Owens of Franklin, MI; plus numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, at Ohio Living Swan Creek, 5916 Cresthaven Ln, Toledo, 43614. For those considering memorial donations, the family expects to announce suggestions soon.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020