(News story) Amir Askari, longtime pharmacology chairman at the Medical College of Ohio who became widely known as lead researcher of particular proteins affecting heart function - or dysfunction - died Wednesday at his home in Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was 89.
He died in his sleep, his son, Dr. Fred Askari, said. He'd started to feel a bit unwell and went to bed, but otherwise had not been ill.
"He was quite vigorous," his son said. "He had been working up until the last few months at work."
He was based at the University of Toledo college of medicine and life sciences, the former MCO. He set up an office at home, where he continued reading and writing. Before retirement, he kept a six-day workweek, "and the seventh day he worked from home," his son said.
Though a professor emeritus, Mr. Askari continued to publish and attend conferences.
"He loved interacting with his friends and colleagues, and he had a very active mind," his son said. "He was always thinking about things."
He came to the United States from Iran, having won a scholarship by being among the top 10 finishers on a test given all high school students. Still, to complete his U.S. college studies he worked odd jobs and employed ingenuity. Taking the night shift at a hospital blood bank job allowed a rent-free place to sleep, for instance.
"He had a lot of persistence and dedication," his daughter, Emilia Askari, said. "He was excited about science and wanted to make a contribution to the world. That great generation, they were builders. They are builders. He was very proud of helping to build that field in science studying this single molecule and was proud his work was going to help people live longer and better."
Mr. Askari came to MCO in 1975 as professor and chairman of the department of pharmacology and therapeutics. His wife, trained in organic chemistry, became an MCO researcher in the department of surgery.
He viewed MCO as "this very exciting relatively new school, at the time he came, that had a lot of positive energy of being able to recruit and build a department a team of people," his son said. "That's what he did. He built a strong team of investigators that allowed them to pursue larger grants."
His research into the "sodium pump," an enzyme crucial to cell function, won decades-long support from the National Institutes of Health. He was lead investigator on a project, "Control Mechanisms of Cardiac Proteins and Enzymes," that won grants for more than 20 years from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
"He genuinely cared about people and science and developing the talent and potential of his students and junior faculty," said his daughter, a journalist who has covered environment and public health. "He brought a sense of justice to everything he did and was interested in making sure all people got a fair shot."
He held the position at MCO until 1997 and later had a stint as chairman of the department of physiology and pharmacology at UT.
He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Ahwaz, Iran, to Tooran and Mohamad Askari, the youngest of four. He'd learned English from U.S. armed forces during World War II. His first stop upon winning the college scholarship was Georgetown University. He completed his undergraduate studies in 1953 at the University of Dubuque in Iowa, from which he had a bachelor of science degree in biology. He received a master of science degree in chemistry in 1956 from New York University and a doctorate in biochemistry in 1960 from Cornell University Medical College.
A gifted chess player, "he had a very analytic mind for looking many steps ahead," said his son, a clinical researcher on a liver disease caused by a protein. "He taught me to think about problems and solve them."
Surviving are his wife, the former Augusta Boettcher, whom he married Dec. 24, 1957; daughter Emilia Askari; son, Dr. Fred Askari, and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Ohio Living Swan Creek, where he and his wife lived for about four years. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 19, 2020