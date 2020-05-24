Amira E. KadriAmira Kadri (66 yrs) , born in Dracena, Sao Paulo, Brazil, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.She is survived by her husband of 41 yrs, Emmett Kadri, sons Tarik, Amir (Julie), and Ziad, grandsons Rami and Sami, sister-in-law Cherrefe Kadri, brothers-in-law Raymond and Russell Kadri, sisters Serrie Kadri, Nasmia Kadri and Nohad Kadri, brother Jamil Kadri, preceded in death by parents Saleh and Turfa Kadri, sister Adle Kadri, brothers Mohammed Abou Hossein, Kamel and Abdo Salam Kadri.Amira was a natural artist. Her talents included porcelain, ceramics, flower decorating, cake decorating, wedding veils and air-dry clay figurines.She enjoyed volunteering at the Brazilian booth at the annual International Festival at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. Her greatest joy was baby-sitting her two grandsons, Rami and Sami.Services were held at the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be sent to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo or the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo.