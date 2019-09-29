|
|
Amos G. "Randy" Clay, Jr.
Amos G. "Randy" Clay, Jr., age 64, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. He was born on July 4, 1955 to Amos G. Sr. and Shirley J. (Bobbitt) Clay in Roxboro, North Carolina. Randy was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales, Class of 1973 and attended the University of Toledo. He owned and operated his own business in Toledo along with his wife, Lisa for over 30 years, CSI Chem Sales Inc. Randy was very involved and passionate about the Toledo Lucas County Public Library where he served as Past President for the Board of Trustees. When Randy wasn't working he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; he always encouraged his children with their education and sporting endeavors and had a wonderful, outgoing personality and spirit. With his passing he will be dearly missed and loved by many.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Lisa Krupa-Clay; sweet mother, Shirley Clay; children, Virginia (Marcus) Ashford, Elizabeth Clay (Michael Volk), Alexander Clay and Sydney Clay; grandchildren, Joseph and Raya; many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Clay, Sr.
The family will receive guests on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Fraser officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In Randy's memory, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019