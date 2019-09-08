Home

Amy D. (Smith) Rogers

On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Amy D. Rogers (Smith) passed away at the age of 88. Amy was born in Toledo, Ohio to John and Amy (Ball) Smith. She served in the Women's Army Corps for 2 years after high school. Amy was a animal lover and had many dogs and cats as pets through her years. She was an avid reader and loved roses, which were plentiful in her yard. She raised three children Jayne, Gary and Mary. Amy is preceded in death by her Mother (Amy), Father (John), Brother (Samuel), Sister (Susan), Daughter (Mary) and Son (Gary). She is survived by her daughter (Jayne), 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and many extended family members and lifelong friends whom she loved and will be greatly missed by.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
