Amy Marie Evans
Amy Marie Evans, 53, passed away early Monday, March 30, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, surrounded by her daughter Autumn, her oldest sister Tracy and her niece/goddaughter, April. Born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 7, 1967, Amy was the proud daughter of Robert and Catherine Bradley. Amy was a 1985 graduate of Whitmer High School. She was also a Dental Assistant and took great pride in her work for three decades, caring for patients in Toledo, Ohio and Manistee, Michigan.
Amy is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Catherine Bradley; her beautiful daughter Autumn Evans; and her devoted sisters, Tracy Bradley and Julie Houser. She also leaves behind those who perpetually loved her: nephew, David (Bree) Archibeque; and great nieces, Emersyn and Alaina; niece and goddaughter, April Sorah (Bobby Futey); and great nephews/niece Harley, Hudson and Hensley; Aunt Judy Faunce; and cousin Laurie; Robert Evans her former husband, who tirelessly and selflessly provided for much of Amy's care and comfort during the final months of her life; brothers-in-law, Kenny Rarick and Glenn Houser, Uncle Dean/ Aunt Delores Knopp and family; Uncle Bones and family; cousins Kerry and Dylan Kamalay, Cindy Reckley, Robert and Jeff Bradley; and many wonderful friends. Amy was preceded in death by her cousin, Scott Faunce in 2016; her first husband, Terence "Terry" Crown in 1993; grandparents, Charles and Gertrude Snyder and Michael and Elizabeth Bochnovich.
Amy was one of those people that embraced and enjoyed life to its very fullest. She was definitely the highlight of every party, and her laughter and presence could light up the darkest of rooms. She was the person that everyone wanted to sit next to at a social function, because you could always count on having a roaring good time if you were next to her. Amy was much like her Grandma Snyder, in the respect that she was always able to strike up a conversation with anyone she met – Amy never met a stranger she didn't like.
By far, Amy's proudest and greatest achievement was her daughter, Autumn. Autumn was the light that opened each day of Amy's life. One of Amy's greatest joys was watching her daughter Autumn dance. As Autumn's father, Bob, has said on countless occasions "Those two are thick as thieves."
Unfortunately, Amy was diagnosed last year with both Frontotemporal Dementia and Lou Gehrig's disease, both of which have an average life expectancy of five years. Even after being diagnosed, Amy did not allow these misfortunes to define who she was, nor did she allow them to dictate the course of her remaining life. She faced each day with a smile and looked forward to a Coke Icee tomorrow. Simply put, Amy did not give up. She still had a lot of living to do, namely to see her daughter, Autumn, graduate high school, attend college, get married and start a family of her own. She embodied those final words that Dylan Thomas wrote to his father, as he too passed from sight:
And you Dear Amy,
there on the sad height,
Curse, bless, us now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go gentle into
the good night.
Rage, rage against the
dying of the light.
Amy is NOT giving up, HAS NOT given up. She is still the brightest star in our universe, she is the rumor that whistles through the trees comforting our pained spirits. Her soul lives on in all the beautiful ways she once touched our lives, each and everyone who knew her.
A huge shoutout to all of Amy's wonderful caregivers in Onekama, Michigan who enabled Amy to remain in her home these past eight months prior to residing at Kingston as well as Hospice of Northwest Ohio with a special mention of Laura Biel, RN, who made sure all of Amy's comfort needs were met in her final days and hours. A big Thank you to the wonderful care Amy received at Kingston all the nurses and staff were amazing. Last, but certainly not least, Amy's family would like to extend their eternal thanks and gratitude to Dr. Gokula and Kate at "Stay Home I Will" for their wonderful care and going above and beyond-we will never forget it.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a celebration of Amy's blessed life will be held at a later date.
Donations in honor of Amy's memory may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration or ALS Foundation.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020