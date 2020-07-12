1/1
Amy Marie Evans
Amy Marie Evans

Amy Marie Evans, 53, passed away early Monday, March 30, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, surrounded by her daughter Autumn, her oldest sister Tracy and her niece/goddaughter April.

Amy is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Catherine Bradley; her beautiful daughter, Autumn Evans; and her devoted sisters, Tracy Bradley and Julie Houser.

Family and friends my gather at Reeb Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 12:00pm until the memorial service begins at 3:00pm. A celebration of life will follow in the evening.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
JUL
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
