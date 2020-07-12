Amy Marie EvansAmy Marie Evans, 53, passed away early Monday, March 30, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, surrounded by her daughter Autumn, her oldest sister Tracy and her niece/goddaughter April.Amy is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Catherine Bradley; her beautiful daughter, Autumn Evans; and her devoted sisters, Tracy Bradley and Julie Houser.Family and friends my gather at Reeb Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 12:00pm until the memorial service begins at 3:00pm. A celebration of life will follow in the evening. Online condolences to