Amy Marie Evans
Amy Marie Evans, 53, passed away early Monday, March 30, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, surrounded by her daughter Autumn, her oldest sister Tracy and her niece/goddaughter April.
Amy is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Catherine Bradley; her beautiful daughter, Autumn Evans; and her devoted sisters, Tracy Bradley and Julie Houser.
Family and friends my gather at Reeb Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 12:00pm until the memorial service begins at 3:00pm. A celebration of life will follow in the evening. Online condolences towww.reebfuneralhome.com