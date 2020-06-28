(News story) MARTIN, Ohio - Anabel S. Diefenthaler, who went to work for the Toledo Trust Co. four days after high school, winning promotions within the organization and respect among bankers across northwest Ohio, died Friday in Genoa Retirement Village, where she lived for more than two years. She was 88.
She had dementia and was in declining health, her son, Gary Diefenthaler, said. For much of her life she lived in Ottawa County's Benton Township.
Mrs. Diefenthaler had a 58-year career. She retired from what had become Key Bank in 1994 and in 1995 took a part time role with the former Capital Bank and then with Fifth Third Bank in downtown Toledo. She worked until 2008.
"She wanted to be kept busy. She really loved banking," said Charla Akerman, a longtime friend and former colleague at Toledo Trust.
Mrs. Diefenthaler started at Toledo Trust in 1950, four days after she graduated from Oak Harbor High School, as a secretary in the pension trust section. In 1958, she became an administrative assistant in the credit commercial loan department.
A move to the correspondent bank division followed in 1965 and she was named manager in 1973. The division served as connection between community banks in the region and the Federal Reserve, said Cheryl Petersen, a colleague and friend.
"Anabel was trustworthy," Mrs. Petersen said. "She had a wonderful rapport with every country banker we dealt with and every other person within Toledo Trust. She was well respected in the communities and within the organization."
Mrs. Diefenthaler and her colleagues in the small division remained close for decades. She didn't see them as employees, even when they worked together.
"She saw us as partners, that we were important in keeping the department running," Mrs. Petersen said.
Mrs. Diefenthaler was named assistant treasurer in 1975. She became a Toledo Trust assistant vice president in 1979. Few women were in the banking's executive ranks, and she was especially proud of reaching that level.
"My mom was very organized and kept track of the details," her son said. "She was very thorough, and she was very personable."
She was a graduate of the Ohio School of Banking at Ohio University. She was a former chairman of the Seaway Group, National Association of Bank Women, and had been active in the Ohio Bankers Association and the Bank Administration Institute.
She was a 1980 honoree of Tribute to Women In Industry, a program of the YWCA to recognize women for professional achievement.
For much of her career, she was a single mother, "holding down quite a big job and responsibility and raising a kid and making all of his extracurricular activities and school activities and somehow not missing a beat," her son said.
Years later, she attended her grandchildren's school and sporting events. She was at the Ottawa County Fair when they showed their farm animals.
"She was a country gal working in the city," her son said. "She was always dressed pretty classy for her banking, but she was equally comfortable in blue jeans and getting her hands dirty."
She was born Jan. 25, 1932, to Mabel and Edward Armstrong and grew up on a Benton Township farm. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Martin, Ohio, where she taught preschool Sunday School, served on committees, and was a member of Lutheran Church Women.
She and Glenn Diefenthaler married Sept. 12, 1953. He died of cancer July 25, 1965.
Surviving are her son, Gary Diefenthaler; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Services graveside will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at at Allen Township Cemetery, Williston, Ohio. Arrangements are by the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Genoa.
The family suggests tributes to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Martin, Ohio, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
