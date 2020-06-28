Anabel S. Diefenthaler
Anabel S. Diefenthaler, of Martin, Ohio, passed away in her sleep at Genoa Retirement Village on June 26, 2020. Anabel was the first born of Mabel and Edward Anderson in their Lucas County home on January 25, 1932. She married Glenn Diefenthaler in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Curtice, Ohio, on September 12, 1953.
Glenn preceded her in death on July 25, 1965. Her parents; and her sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and John Lehmann, also preceded her in death.
Anabel graduated from the Oak Harbor High School in 1950. Four days later, she started to work as a secretary at the Toledo Trust Company in the Pension Trust Department. In 1958, she was assigned to the Credit Commercial Loan Department as an Administrative Assistant. In 1965, Anabel transferred to the Correspondent Bank Division; being named manager in 1973, Assistant Treasurer in 1975, and Assistant Vice-President in 1979. Her responsibilities allowed her to travel to the various smaller area banks, which relied on Toledo Trust for assistance in many operational areas. In 1990, she took the position of Operating Manager of the DDA returns and financial statements areas. Anabel retired from KeyBank in June of 1994.
In 1995, Anabel started working part-time in the lock-box operational areas of the former Capital Bank in Sylvania, and then at the 5/3 Bank in downtown Toledo until 2008.
During her career, Anabel was very active in various Professional Banking Affiliations. She was secretary, treasurer, vice-president and president of the Bank Administration Institute from 1976-1979; graduate of the Ohio School of Banking at Ohio University; held offices in both the Toledo Seaway Group and the Ohio State Conference of the National Association of Bank Women; volunteer Executive for the United Way Campaign in 1983; secretary/treasurer of Group Three of the Ohio's Bankers Association from 1978 - 1993. In 1980, she was an honoree of Tribute to Women in Industry (TWIN).
Anabel was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church (Blackberry) of Martin, Ohio, where she was a pre-school Sunday School teacher, active member of the Lutheran Church Women, and served on several committees.
Grandma "D" (as she was known) always enjoyed attending all the school and Ottawa County Fair activities that her grandchildren participated in. She loved watching volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball, and sheep shows.
Anabel is survived by her son, Gary; daughter-in law, Jeaney; grandchildren, Ed (Jonelle), Stacey (Nick) Martin, Sarah (Jason) Domina and Greg (Andrea); great grandchildren, Nolan, Porter, Connor, Cooper, Savannah, Jack and Brynnlee; and maternal niece, Karen (Robert) LaRey and their daughters, Jennifer (Anthony) Bales and Jessica (Joseph) Gastler. She is also survived by many loved Diefenthaler nieces and nephews. Also left behind are special friends, Cheryl and Chuck Petersen, Charla Ackerman, Ann Rust and Donna Ihde.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Allen Township Cemetery in Williston, Ohio. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17877 OH-579, Martin, OH, 43445 or Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH, 43551. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
