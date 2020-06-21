Anders L. ThomasAnders Thomas passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 79. Ande was born to Leon and Winnifred (Brooks) Thomas on June 15, 1941 in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. He graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1959 with a "Roll of Honors Attendance Award" for not missing one day of school for all 12 years. Ande worked at a book press in his early years then moved to Detroit, Michigan, where he worked for Uniroyal Tire. He moved again in 1975 to Toledo, Ohio and worked for Chrysler Jeep Corporation, retiring in 2003.Ande met Bill in 1975 with his move to Toledo. They have been together for 45 years. They were "legally" married in Keene, New Hampshire, August 20, 2013. Ande and Bill's favorite things to do was travel, Florida, Nevada, California, Massachusetts and many more places. Ande was a great cook and loved to can the fall vegetables and make salsa. Oh, and there were a few casinos along the way. Ande was an easy going guy and made friends everywhere he went.Ande was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Nygren Thomas. Left to cherish his precious memory is his husband, William Fisher; children, Keith, Melissa, Linda and Deanne; siblings, Chester (Shirley) Thomas, Edith (Ronnie) Brooks and Larry Thomas; also, his favorite aunt, Phyllis Rouillard; best friends, Alice Mays, Ron, Glenn, Ron, Al and Lanny and his beloved rescued cats, Abby, Sammie and Maxwell.There will be no services per his request. A private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ande's favorite organization, the Toledo Area Humane Society, 827 Illinois Avenue, Maumee, Ohio, 43537. Arrangements by Newcomer Northwest Chapel.To leave a special message for Ande's family, please visit