Anderson Alphonso "Al" Hartfield, Jr.



Anderson Alphonso "Al" Hartfield, Jr., 65, departed this life on June 3, 2019 in San Diego, CA. He was born on July 16, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to the union of Elizabeth Bernice Robinson and Anderson Alphonso Hartfield. Al graduated from Edward Drummond Libbey High School in 1972. He later joined the U. S. Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. During his naval career, he served as an Aviation Maintenance Administration 1st Class (SW/AW) based at North Island Naval Base in Coronado, CA. Upon retirement from the navy, he returned to Toledo and began working as a Maintenance Supervisor for the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 2014. During his time in Toledo, he returned to his true passion of being a musician and playing the guitar, uniting with his lifelong friends and band mates to form what would become one of Toledo's premier jazz groups, The Jamm Band! He continued to perform with the band; playing at concert venues, festivals, and special events until he moved back to San Diego, CA in 2014.



He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Marion Patrick Legare, Sr.; goddaughter, Aaliyah Johnson; and best friend, Reuben Johnson. Al leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Elizabeth Bernice (Robert) Liggins of Toledo OH; his precious daughter, Tamara Vonette Paige; his one and only grandson, Alvin Jahlil Anderson Paige both of San Diego, CA; former spouses, Barbara Hartfield of San Diego, CA and Sandra Broom-Hartfield of Oceanside, CA; brothers, Gary Hartfield, Alvin Hartfield, Patrick Legare, and Raymond Hartfield all of Toledo, OH; sisters, Marjean Mumford, Karen Hartfield, Stacey (Kevin) Legare-Mayes, Rebecca Legare all of Toledo, OH; Marilyn Jane Wasson of Romulus MI; Angelique (Jack) Hartfield-Beale, Amanda Hartfield, and Cheryl Denise Williams of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends (including band members, Tony Miller, Michael Miller, and John Cunningham of Toledo, OH).



Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd at Perfecting Church Toledo, 4609 Glendale Ave., Toledo, OH.



Published in The Blade on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary