Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Andre C. "Ace" Hughes


1931 - 2019
Andre C. "Ace" Hughes Obituary
Andre "Ace" C. Hughes

Andre "Ace" Hughes, 88, of Swanton, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family that he dearly loved, Friday, November 22, 2019. Ace was born in Adams Township June 26, 1931, to parents Otha and Etta (Bilby) Hughes. He was employed with the Enterprise Roofing Company for many years until retiring. Ace loved his family. He enjoyed attending all the sporting events and school activities his grandchildren were involved in. Ace was an avid hunter and dog lover. He, along with his son Dan, won many awards participating in field trials with his dogs.

Ace is survived by his children, Ace (Kathy) Hughes Jr., Mike (Billie) Hughes, Dianne (Ray) Babiuch, Dan (Bette) Hughes, Gary Hughes and Janet (Robert) Schwartz; grandchildren, Kim, Ace III, Brandi, Shane, Andrea, Jessica, Nevaeh, Terry, Chad, Colin, Amelia and Adam; 14 greatgrandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; special niece, Rose; and faithful K-9 Companion, Nellie.. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Ann M. (Shriver) Hughes; brother, Otha Hughes; grandson, Brian Babiuch; and K-9 friend, Boomer.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Friday, November 29th, from 1:00 PM. until the Funeral Service begins at 3:00 PM. Ace will be laid to rest beside Ann at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Marygrove. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.

Ace's family would like to thank the staff of the Miami County Hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 27, 2019
