Andre Campos
1967 - 2020
Andre Campos

11/13/1967 - 06/29/2020

Andre Paul Campos passed away unexpectedly On Monday June 29, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born November 13, 1967 in Toledo to James and Inez (Hernandez) Campos, Jr, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1986 and attended the University of Toledo.

Andre worked in logistics and most recently was a material technician at Syncreon a position which he loved.

He will be deeply missed by all his friends and family who loved him, especially his best friend, his wife Kathleen "Miss Kittie", who survives him.

Also left to cherish his memory is his mother, Inez Campos; brothers, Ancelmo and Alan Campos; nine nieces and nephews; as well as twenty-two great nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by his father, James Campos, Jr..

Memorial Funeral Mass will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Memories & Condolences
