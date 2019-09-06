|
Andrea Ellyn Lobert Moore 1948 – 2019
Andrea Moore, 70, died peacefully at her home on Monday, September 3, 2019. Andrea was born on December 29, 1948, to Thelma and Alvin Lobert of Toledo, Ohio. Andrea was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and continued her education with an undergraduate degree from The University of Toledo, and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University.
Andrea moved to Florida and worked tirelessly for the rights of foster care children. She championed many bills which Florida lawmakers passed to protect children being raised by the State and to help foster children live better lives. Within Broward County Florida's child welfare courts, Andrea quickly earned the reputation as a lawyer who did more than represent her youthful clients. For many, Andrea became a mentor or surrogate parent.
Andrea is survived by her daughter, Wendy Moore; her father, Alvin Lobert and her brother, Michael Lobert (Olga).
Funeral services will be held Friday September 6, 2019, at 12 noon at Temple Shomer Emunim, 6453 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio 43560, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to JAFCO (Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options), 4200 N. University Dr. Sunrise, Florida 33351, or to the children's . Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, (419)535-5840.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019