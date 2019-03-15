Andrea L. (Buchwald) Wade (DVM)



Andrea L. Wade, affectionately known as Andie, age 45, of Holland, Ohio, passed away in her home, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born September 21, 1973 in Lubbock, Texas to Robert and Barbara (Parker) Buchwald. On June 1, 1996, she married Michael Wade.



Andrea was a 1991 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. Andrea attended the University of Cincinnati and obtained her Veterinary Technician degree from Stautzenberger College. However, her dream was to be a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, so she went on to attend Lourdes University and graduated from The Ohio State University in 2011.



Andrea was a very bright and unique individual who was passionate about animals. She was known to take in misfit pets, provide the care they needed, and would adopt them. Andrea was involved with Toledo's PET Bull Project, and loved to travel and listen to the Grateful Dead and Phish.



She will be greatly missed by her husband of 22 years, Michael; parents, Bob and Barb Buchwald; sister, Kathie (Michael) Dohrmann; brother, Kurt (Shannon) Buchwald; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Michael Wade; sister-in-law, Jennifer Wade; and nephews and nieces Anthony, Eric, Hailie, Isabella and Oliver; and special dog, Gordon.



Andrea was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Hugh and Evelyn Lash and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Lorraine Buchwald.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631).



Memorial contributions may be made to Assistance Dogs of America, 8806 St. Rt. 64, Swanton, OH 43558 or Toledo's PET Bull Project, 2249 Tremainsville, Road Toledo, OH 43613.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:



weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary