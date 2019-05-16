|
Andrew E. Culver
Andrew E. Culver, 32, of Toledo, passed away May 3, 2019, in Toledo. He was born July 4, 1986, in Toledo the son of Jeffery D. and Dorothy (Neumann) Culver. Andy was a humble and kindhearted man with a love for art, music and animals.
Surviving is his mother, Dorothy Clarke (Curt) of Oak Harbor, OH; brother, Jason D. Culver of Chicago, IL; uncle, Hans J. (Peggy) Neumann of Fond du Lac,WI; aunt and godmother, Sally Shade; his maternal grandmother; cousins, Christopher (Roxanne) Neumann, Erik (Kristian) Neumann, Jessica Neumann, Tony Arvanitis, Peter Arvanitis, John Arvanitis. He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zepf Center, 905 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH. Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, Fremont, OH, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com
Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019