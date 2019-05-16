Home

Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Andrew Culver
Andrew E. Culver


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew E. Culver Obituary
Andrew E. Culver

Andrew E. Culver, 32, of Toledo, passed away May 3, 2019, in Toledo. He was born July 4, 1986, in Toledo the son of Jeffery D. and Dorothy (Neumann) Culver. Andy was a humble and kindhearted man with a love for art, music and animals.

Surviving is his mother, Dorothy Clarke (Curt) of Oak Harbor, OH; brother, Jason D. Culver of Chicago, IL; uncle, Hans J. (Peggy) Neumann of Fond du Lac,WI; aunt and godmother, Sally Shade; his maternal grandmother; cousins, Christopher (Roxanne) Neumann, Erik (Kristian) Neumann, Jessica Neumann, Tony Arvanitis, Peter Arvanitis, John Arvanitis. He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zepf Center, 905 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH. Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, Fremont, OH, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com

www.kkchud.com

Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019
