Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
1989 - 2020
Andrew F. "Andy" Garcia Obituary
Andrew F. "Andy" Garcia

Andrew F. "Andy" Garcia, passed away January 14, 2020. My loving grandson passed away Tuesday morning. He was a very generous, friendly, and kind person. He loved his family very much. He left behind his children: Alex, Kaylena, Miguel; siblings: Alisa Garcia, Becca, Ben, and Amalia Quintanilla; mother, MaryLou Quintanilla and her grandmother, Delores Garcia; father, Troy Marlow; Powell famly. Services will be at the Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Rd on Monday January 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020
