(News story) Andrew "A.J." Fenady, a native Toledoan who enjoyed decades of Hollywood success as a writer and producer and as a published novelist and playwright, died of natural causes April 16 in his longtime Los Angeles home. Fenady was 91. The son of John A. Fenady and Mary Fenady, Mr. Fenady was born in Toledo on October 4, 1928. He grew up in North Toledo and worked in his father's 24-hour restaurant-saloon while attending Woodward High School. He earned a degree in economics in 1950 from the University of Toledo, where he also studied drama, speech, and literature, and served as student body president. A fixture in the university's theater department, Mr. Fenady met his wife, the former Mary Frances Dolan, in a stage production. After Mr. Fenady landed a steady job in Hollywood in 1953 as a writer and producer on the controversial tabloid TV series 'Confidential File,' the couple wed in Toledo, and remained married for 63 years, until Mrs. Fenady's death last year. While working on 'Confidential File,' Mr. Fenady met an up-and-coming director named Irvin Kershner ('The Empire Strikes Back'), whom he would work with on the low-budget crime thriller 'Stake Out on Dope Street.' With Roger Corman as executive producer, 'Stake Out on Dope Street' was made for $21,000, and bought and released by Warner Bros. in 1958. The film was Mr. Fenady's career breakthrough, leading to steady work writing and producing TV westerns including 'The Rebel,' starring Nick Adams, which ran from 1959 to 1961, and 'Branded,' starring Chuck Connors, which ran from 1965 and 1966, and later a string of made-for-TV movies ('Terror in the Wax Museum,' 'Sky Heist,' 'Mayday at 40,000 Feet,' and 'Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.') Mr. Fenady also wrote and produced John Wayne's 1970 big-screen western, 'Chisum.' In a 2013 profile in The Blade, Mr. Fenady recalled the legendary actor with fondness. "When [Wayne] was a young man, he was a strapping, good-looking son of a gun. He would have knocked them dead [today]," Fenady said. " ... And toward the end - and he knew it - his pictures didn't do as well as they used to, but he was one of the first to get a million dollars for a picture. For 'Chisum' ... we made the whole picture for three and a half million dollars and he got a million, so we made the picture for less than two and a half million. "He was a very intelligent man and honest. His word was money in the bank. There was never anybody like him and there never will be." The published author of more than 20 novels and a half-dozen plays, Mr. Fenady told The Blade that he wanted to write an autobiography, tentatively titled 'Big Enough for John Wayne ... and Me,' with stories about how he broke into the business and helped others such as Adams and Connors get their start, and his experiences working with some of Hollywood's biggest names, on and off-screen. "I should get around to it because there are things that happened not just to me, but because of people like Ray Milan and Broderick Crawford and John Wayne ... that are really part of the history of Hollywood," he said. "They are inside stories that nobody really knows." Mr. Fenady is survived by five children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial in Mr. Fenady's honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions to the Andrew J.& Mary Frances Fenady Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo, St. Brendan Catholic Church or School in Los Angeles, or St. Sophia Cathedral also in Los Angeles. This is a news story by Kirk Baird. Contact him at kbaird@theblade.com or 419-724-6734.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2020.