Andrew "Bud" FisherAndrew L. "Bud" Fisher passed way Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born in 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert and Hattie (Godfrey) Fisher. He graduated from Eastern High School, where met his future wife, Nancy J. Killian. They were married in 1951 and lived in St. Clair Shores and Grosse Pointe Woods, before moving to Sylvania, Ohio.He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Toledo, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the UT Alumni Association. In 2005, he was named the University College Outstanding Alumnus of the Year. In 2013, he earned his Masters' Degree.During the Korean War, he was with the United States Forces in Austria, in Salzburg, Austria, a city to which he returned many times. He traveled extensively, making 40 trips to 35 countries, of which, 22 trips were to Europe, often escorting groups of customers and friends. The highlight of his European trips was when he met with Austrian President, Kurt Waldheim.In 1969, the family moved to Ohio, where he became sales manager, president and co-owner of Benington Associates, a distributor of commercial [JW1] and industrial air conditioning equipment. He sold the business and retired in 1995.He was a past president of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Roseville, MI.; past president and charter member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Sylvania; past president and 50 year member of Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania; past chairman of the City of Toledo Heating and Air Condition Control Board; past board member of the Toledo Heating and Air Conditioning Contractors Association of Ohio; advisory board member of Mid-American National Bank; past board member of the Community Mental Health Center West; charter member of the United States Forces in Austria Veterans, Association; the 11th Battalion Association, the Sylvania Elks and a volunteer with Mobile Meals.In 2002, he became a volunteer with the Veterans History Project, a joint venture of the Library of Congress and the University of Toledo. He interviewed and recorded the military histories of more than 800 men and women of NW Ohio and SE Michigan and gave more than 40 speeches and lectures on the subject to civic groups, churches and veterans organizations. He was a guest lecturer at Lourdes University Life Long Learning Program. He was recognized twice by the Library of Congress and was on of twelve in the nation invited to be honored in Washington, DC.In 2005, he was one of twelve in northwest Ohio to be honored with the national Jefferson Award for Public Service. In 2010, he was recognized for, "Excellence in Community Service", by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 2013 , he was a nominee again for the Jefferson Award.In 2009, he compiled and the University of Toledo Press published, a book of 80 of his WWII veterans' interviews, titled "What A Time It Was", which the Library of Congress featured in the Nation Book Fair. He subsequently complied, "30 Below On Christmas Eve", a book of Korean War veterans' interviews. He also compiled a genealogy of the Fisher family in America, which predates the Revolutionary War, a book about his travels, titled A Travelers Diary: 40 Trips, 35 Countries, a book tilted, The 200 Year War, about Europe's wars from 1789 to 1989;, and four other books about a variety of subjects.On April 1, 2019, he was honored with a life membership to Highland Meadows Golf Club, in recognition of his services to the club and community. He had been a member since 1969.He is survived by his sons, Robert (Raquel) and Thomas; daughter, Jane (Chris) Macino; grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer and A J Macino, Sarah Fisher and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 59 years, Nancy Killian Fisher; mother; father; brother, Bobby and sister, Mable Wancour.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Kingston Residence of Sylvania and Promedica Hospice.Bud directed that his body be cremated and that there be no visitation or memorial service. Contributions to Promedica Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences to