Andrew G. "Andy" Snapp
Andrew G. "Andy" Snapp, age 38, of Sylvania, passed away October 28, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. Andy was born November 4, 1980 in Sylvania to Howard Snapp and Mary Ann Lay. Andy loved to draw, spending time with his children, watching drag racing and football especially OSU and the New England Patriots. He always dressed to impress. All though he was taken from this life too soon, his selfless act of donating his organs has saved lives.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Lay, father, Howard G. Snapp, children, Jordyn M. Snapp, Mickey A. Snapp, Addison T. Snapp, Riley A. Snapp, and Andrew G. Snapp, Jr.; siblings, Adam, Nick, Amanda, Alexis, Anna, Brian; special cousins, Darren Snapp and Quinn Chipman; the mothers of his children, April Marie Costen and Kelly Boettner/Snapp.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Angel and numerous beloved family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church 6245 Whiteford Center Road Temperance, MI.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019