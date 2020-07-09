1/1
Andrew Gray
1989 - 2020
Andrew Gray

04/02/1989 - 07/02/2020

Andrew Stephen Gray, 31, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Toledo, April 2, 1989 to Deborah Gray and Afton Delles, Sr.

Andrew grew up to be a generous man with a huge heart. He was always ready to help anywhere he was needed. When he wasn't welding at Faurecia Exhaust Systems, he loved to ride his motorcycle and enjoyed fishing.

He will be missed by his parents, Deborah Gray and Afton Delles, Sr.; his brother, AJ (Taylor) Delles; sister, Mariah (Johnnie) Provo; two nieces and one nephew; grandparents, Diane and Norm Gray and Judy Myrice Haehl; his special uncle, Steve Gray; a large and extended family; special friend, Megan; best friends, Jeremy, Todd, Robbie, Randy, and Eric.

Friends will be welcomed in Neville-Shank Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Services will be private but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

I held your hand when you were small

Watched you grow standing tall

Became a man but still my boy

Will always be my pride and joy

You may be gone but not in my heart

For there, my son we're never apart.

www.neville-funeral.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Neville-Shank Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
