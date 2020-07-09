Andrew Gray04/02/1989 - 07/02/2020Andrew Stephen Gray, 31, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Toledo, April 2, 1989 to Deborah Gray and Afton Delles, Sr.Andrew grew up to be a generous man with a huge heart. He was always ready to help anywhere he was needed. When he wasn't welding at Faurecia Exhaust Systems, he loved to ride his motorcycle and enjoyed fishing.He will be missed by his parents, Deborah Gray and Afton Delles, Sr.; his brother, AJ (Taylor) Delles; sister, Mariah (Johnnie) Provo; two nieces and one nephew; grandparents, Diane and Norm Gray and Judy Myrice Haehl; his special uncle, Steve Gray; a large and extended family; special friend, Megan; best friends, Jeremy, Todd, Robbie, Randy, and Eric.Friends will be welcomed in Neville-Shank Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Services will be private but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.I held your hand when you were smallWatched you grow standing tallBecame a man but still my boyWill always be my pride and joyYou may be gone but not in my heartFor there, my son we're never apart.