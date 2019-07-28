The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Andrew J. "Jack" Abrell Jr.


1954 - 2019
Andrew J. "Jack" Abrell Jr. Obituary
Andrew "Jack" J. Abrell, Jr.

Andrew "Jack" Jackson Abrell, Jr., age 64, passed away on July 26, 2019 at his home. Jack was born in Toledo on September 10, 1954, the son of the late Andrew Jackson and Donna Jean Abrell. Jack took much pride in his woodworking skills and detailed craftsmanship and enjoyed gifting the fruits of his labor to those he loved. He also loved taking trips to the U.P. and spending quality time with his family.

Jack is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean Abrell; children, William Abrell and Susan (Robert) Flint; mother-in-law, Barbara Hawkins and his furbaby, Zoe.

Services will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
