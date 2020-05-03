Andrew J. Banachowski
1934 - 2020
Andrew J. Banachowski

Andrew John Banachowski, 85, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Andy was born at home on August 5, 1934, to Walter and Mary (Galka) Banachowski. A graduate of Woodward High School, Andy honorably served his country in the Army. He later graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in business. He had 40 years of dedicated service at Fiske Brothers Refining Company and retired in 2000. In his younger years he liked to golf, travel with Tanya, spend time at the lake and with his family and enjoy the beauty of life around him. Andy was a loving, devoted husband to Tanya (50 years), dad, grandpa and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Andy is survived by his children, Marc (Anna) Banachowski, Ann (Bill) Mishka, John (Sue) Banachowski, Lynn (Terry) Dawley, and Keith (Jessica) Banachowski; grandchildren, Zachary, Amy, Alaina, Matt, Adam, Tim, Jasmin, Robin, Amber, Vince, Rachael, Anna, Lydia and Wesley; 3 great-grandchildren and his brother, Edward Banachowski.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tanya; his parents, Walter and Mary; uncle, John Galka and brothers, Chester and Jerome.

A private service for limited family was held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300). A Funeral Mass will be held for Andy at a later date.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Saint John XXIII in Perrysburg (www.stjohn23.org) or the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio (www.pfnwo.org).

Please continue to keep Andy's family in your prayers for weeks to come. You may also leave a special message for them

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
Andy was a wonderful co-worker. Serious about his work, but friendly to his fellow co-workers. He was missed by those he worked with and will be missed by those who knew him.
Jacki Dusza
Coworker
