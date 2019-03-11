Andrew J. Velliquette



Andrew J. Velliquette, 41 of Toledo, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice with his family by his side. Andy was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 14, 1977 to David S. and Pamela (Lorence) Velliquette. He had been a plumber with Unlimited Plumbing for over 20 years and most recently a plumber for Local 50. Andy enjoyed, golfing, fishing, music, video games, and a good bar-b-que with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Tigers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.



Surviving are his daughter, Alyssa, her mother, Allison Velliquette; fiancé, Kelly Marquis, her children, Brandon and Dustin Santiago (Katelyn); father, David S. Velliquette; siblings, David J., Michelle (Jenny) Velliquette. Also surviving is a large extended family and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his mother; Pamela Velliquette; sister-in-law Sharon Thompson; niece, Abby Lee Kerschner.



Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Friday from 2-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019