Andrew L. Driver
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Andrew L. Driver

Oct 16, 1945 - Nov 30, 2020

Andrew L. Driver "Senior", of Swanton, OH, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.

Andrew will be laid to rest in a Public Committal Service, 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, 525 Krotzer Avenue, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Pastor, James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Make- A- Wish Foundation or American Cancer Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Committal
01:30 PM
Troy Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
2 entries
December 1, 2020
Sandra, Dennis and Andy & Families, so sorry for your Loss. Please know we are sending our Love ,
Dean & Sandy Mathews
Sandy Mathews
Friend
December 2, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
