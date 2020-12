Andrew L. DriverOct 16, 1945 - Nov 30, 2020Andrew L. Driver "Senior", of Swanton, OH, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.Andrew will be laid to rest in a Public Committal Service, 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, 525 Krotzer Avenue, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Pastor, James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Make- A- Wish Foundation or American Cancer Society . Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com