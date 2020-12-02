Andrew L. Driver
Oct 16, 1945 - Nov 30, 2020
Andrew L. Driver "Senior", of Swanton, OH, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Andrew will be laid to rest in a Public Committal Service, 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, 525 Krotzer Avenue, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Pastor, James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Make- A- Wish Foundation or American Cancer Society
