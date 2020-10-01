1/1
Andrew Patrick "Andy" Kozal
1969 - 2020
Andrew "Andy" Patrick Kozal (50), of Grand Rapids, Michigan, joined his ancestors in heaven on Monday, September 28th, 2020. Andy was born on November 4, 1969, to Lawrence Jr. and Marie (Hartmann) Kozal.

Growing up, Andy attended St. Isidore's Catholic Elementary School and graduated from West Catholic High School in 1987. During his college years at Siena Heights University, Andy met the love of his life and his best friend, Susan "Susie" (Mosko) Kozal, and were united in holy matrimony on August 13, 1994. He was part of the first graduating class of Criminal Justice Masters at Bowling Green State University in 2002. He shared his wit and humor with his students as a professor at Northwest State Community College and Bowling Green State University. He was known for his big heart and ability to make everyone laugh, even in the most difficult of times.

Andy and Susie's love is shown in their two daughters, Meghan and Chloe Kozal. He was a devoted father who coached for both Meghan and Chloe in elementary school softball and basketball. He was extremely open and welcoming, and made room in his life and heart as a host father for two international exchange students, Luna Asensio Fábregas and Hannah Schloz.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Carolyn (Chmielowicz) Mosko. Andy's legacy lives on in his wife, Susie (Mosko) Kozal; and daughters, Meghan and Chloe Kozal; his parents, Lawrence Jr. and Marie (Hartmann) Kozal; his siblings, Theresa Kozal, Timothy (Catherine) Kozal, Robert (Kim) Kozal; his sisters and brothers in law, David (Linda) Mosko, Lynn (Mosko) and Don Blakeslee; his nieces and nephews, Anthony Wawrzyniak, Alyssa and Eliana Kozal, Claire Kozal, Ashley (McGrath) Beilfuss, Brett McGrath, Lucy and Bennett Beilfuss, Monica (Kevin) Ashcroft, Steve Mosko, Grant and Kennedy Blakeslee, and Wyatt and Everett Ashcroft.

Visitation hours will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, at Walker Funeral Home ,5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd). There will be a masks-required Mass at Saint John XXIII of Perrysburg on Friday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. Those who wish to be virtual participants of his Funeral Mass may do so via livestream by visiting his obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Siena Heights University, Notre Dame Academy, The University of Notre Dame Club of Toledo, or to Bowling Green State University. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint John XXIII -- Those who wish to be virtual participants of his Funeral Mass may do so via livestream by visiting his obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com .
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
