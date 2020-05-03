Andrew Robert Freeman, Jr.



Andrew Robert Freeman, Jr., a former resident of Monessen, PA, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Toledo, Ohio University Medical Center. Born on October 25, 1949, Andrew, familial name Bro, was the oldest son of Andrew Senior and Ernestine Barnes Freeman, both of whom are deceased. Andrew was a product of the Monessen School System, graduating with the class of 1967.



Upon graduation from high school, Andrew, who preferred to be called Andy, matriculated at California State College (now known as California University of Pennsylvania) and graduated within three years with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. He furthered his studies at West Virginia University receiving a MSW (Masters in Social Work) degree.



After graduation, Andy was drafted into the army during the Vietnam War and served his country at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He received an honorable discharge and began his career. He initially moved to Erie, PA where he worked in his professional field, but he soon re-located to Toledo, Ohio, where he spent the rest of his life.



In Toledo, Andy worked at the Toledo University Medical Center where he was soon recruited by a staff Psychiatrist who had set up his own practice. Andy joined the practice until the Psychiatrist died an untimely death. Andy, never short of confidence, opened his own private counseling practice where he worked until his illness.



Never a smoker, Andy was diagnosed with lung cancer in November, 2019. His prognosis was not good but he fought a valiant battle until he finally succumbed to the disease.



Always a fitness enthusiast, Andy played high school football and maintained an active workout schedule until he died. He kept a busy client schedule; many of his clients never left his practice and stayed with him for years.



One of four children, Andy was predeceased by his brother, Rodney Freeman, Sr. His remaining siblings are Janet Freeman Carter of Raleigh, North Carolina and Mark Freeman of Dothan, Alabama. He has two surviving sisters-in-law, Sherion Freeman and Gloria Freeman Bright and a nephew, Rodney Freeman, Jr.



Upon his request, no viewing or funeral was held for Andy. He was cremated and his ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.



Andy lived a blessed life and his family wishes the same for all who trust and believe in Christ.



American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.





