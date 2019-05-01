Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Ames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew S. "Andy" Ames


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew S. "Andy" Ames Obituary
Andrew S "Andy" Ames

Andrew S. "Andy" Ames, 53, of Toledo, OH, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Andy was born in Toledo, June 30, 1965 to parents Gary and Susan (Koester) Ames. Andy was active in Scouting, and worked hard to become an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1983, and The Ohio State University in 1988, where he was an active member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Andy was employed as a Regulatory Compliance Specialist with Pet, Inc.

He is also survived by his loving sister Laura (Darrin) Good and their children Kyle, Megan, and Lily.

Friends are invited to gather at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Saturday May 4th from 11AM, until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1 PM. Andy will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park. Friends and family are encouraged to view his video tribute at www.reebfuneralhome.com

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider The Brain Research Foundation, 111 West Washington St, Suite 1460, Chicago, Il, 60602. Online condolences at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now