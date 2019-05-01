Andrew S "Andy" Ames



Andrew S. "Andy" Ames, 53, of Toledo, OH, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Andy was born in Toledo, June 30, 1965 to parents Gary and Susan (Koester) Ames. Andy was active in Scouting, and worked hard to become an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1983, and The Ohio State University in 1988, where he was an active member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Andy was employed as a Regulatory Compliance Specialist with Pet, Inc.



He is also survived by his loving sister Laura (Darrin) Good and their children Kyle, Megan, and Lily.



Friends are invited to gather at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Saturday May 4th from 11AM, until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1 PM. Andy will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park. Friends and family are encouraged to view his video tribute at www.reebfuneralhome.com



Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider The Brain Research Foundation, 111 West Washington St, Suite 1460, Chicago, Il, 60602. Online condolences at



Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019