Andrew S. Elliott
Andrew S. Elliott, age 37, of Toledo, passed away December 26, 2019. Andrew was born March 4, 1982 in Phoenixville, PA to Pete Elliott and Roberta Francis.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Leticia Moreno-Elliott; father, Pierce C. Elliott; mother, Roberta (John Lehnert) Francis; siblings, Pierce (Maryanne) Elliott, Danielle (Mike) Dobre, Alexander Elliott and Travis Elliott.
The family will receive guests Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Sharing of memories will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019