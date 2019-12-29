Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Andrew S. Elliott


1982 - 2019
Andrew S. Elliott Obituary
Andrew S. Elliott

Andrew S. Elliott, age 37, of Toledo, passed away December 26, 2019. Andrew was born March 4, 1982 in Phoenixville, PA to Pete Elliott and Roberta Francis.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Leticia Moreno-Elliott; father, Pierce C. Elliott; mother, Roberta (John Lehnert) Francis; siblings, Pierce (Maryanne) Elliott, Danielle (Mike) Dobre, Alexander Elliott and Travis Elliott.

The family will receive guests Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Sharing of memories will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
