Andrew "Andy" Traxler
Andrew Joseph Glen Traxler, age 39, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 1, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio and attended Waite High School. Andy was an avid Superman, Green Bay Packers and Yankees fan. He loved playing video games, playing cards-especially Euchre with his brother, music-especially Mumford and Sons, and most of all socializing. He loved jokes, trivia and was full of random facts. Making people laugh brought Andy much joy and happiness. Andy was active with International Type 1 Diabetic groups and raising awareness for JDFR Foundation. While Andy battled through lifelong illnesses, his heart overflowed with love for his family, friends and his Catholic faith. His family will cherish memories of not only his love he extended daily, but his kindness, sense of humor and wit.
Andy is deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his siblings, Christina (Jeff) De Selms, Stephen (Lisa) Traxler, and Barbara (Nelson) Munoz; nieces and nephews whom he adored greatly, Megan, Bryan, Chelci, Teagan, Madisyn, Isabella, Gabriella, Alexander, Leland, Declan, and Nelson; special friend, Alison Hill and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Andrew has joined his parents, Marshall and Roberta Traxler who preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Andy's family and friends to join together and celebrate his life.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020