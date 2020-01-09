|
Andrew W. Colter, Jr. "Chuzz Ruiz"
Andrew William Colter, Jr. "Chuzz Ruiz", 29, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. He was born in Toledo on July 3, 1990 to Andrew Colter, Sr. and Raquel Ruiz. Chuzz. He attended Anthony Wayne High School. He was a loving father, son, brother and grandson. Chuzz enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf and spending time with his family, grandparents, and friends. He was known for his bright smile and outgoing sense of humor.
Chuzz is survived by his son, Anthoni Colter; his father, Andrew Colter Sr. (Brianna); his mother, Raquel Ruiz (Kevin Harrow); brothers, Jordan, Justin and Gabriel Colter, Nathan Harrow, Billy Zeller; sister, Macie Zeller; grandparents, Ed and Margaret Ruiz, Bill and Pat Colter, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Ruben Parraz, II.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday, January 12, from 2-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7. The funeral will begin at Coyle on Monday, January 13, at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 11. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to his son, Anthoni Colter's fund, c/o Raquel Ruiz, Directions Credit Union. Please leave a condolence message and view Chuzz's video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020