Andrew William "Andy" Doran



Andrew William "Andy" Doran, 60, of Baltimore, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on June 4 after a hard fought battle with leukemia.



Andy was born in Ridgewood, NJ to Augustus W. "Bill" and Rita Theresa (German) Doran. Andy grew up in Sylvania, Ohio, and was a 1977 graduate of Sylvania Northview High School. Andy lived and worked in Dallas, Texas, in Florence, Kentucky and then Baltimore.



Andy worked from an early age and was employed with Applied Industrial Technologies for over 30 years. Andy was a member of the National Fluid Power Society, he strove for excellence and was recognized many times for his extensive knowledge in the fluid power industry.



For his wife of 25 years, Barbara Elsmore Doran, his daughter Rita and stepson Ricky Mannen, his passing leaves a tremendous void. Also heartbroken are Andy's sisters and brother, Laurie (Bob) Pacer, Denny (Katrina) Doran, Terry (Dan) Heberling and R.K. Greening; his loving nieces, nephews and the most incredible and loyal friends anyone could ever have. Andy's family and friends were everything to him.



Andy was tough when needed and intelligent beyond words. He was a loving and loyal husband, father and friend that had a larger than life attitude, personality and smile. Andy was a proud member of the NRA and the APA. Shooting pool, fishing and road tripping were a few of his many pleasures in life.



His greatest pleasure, and for whom he lived, was his daughter, Rita T. Doran.



A service was held in Maryland.



