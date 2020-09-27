1/1
Angel Nickell
Angel Nickell

Angel Nickell, age 26, of Toledo, died September 21, 2020

Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (3219 Tremainsville @ Alexis, 419-269- 1111) on Wednesday from 2-8:00 p.m. where Services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM.

blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
September 26, 2020
She was the sweetest girl. She didn't have a mean bone in her body or soul.
She has gone through some tough stuff in her short life that she has gone through (many other people could not have handled as well as she did!!!! )
She was loved admired and she brought love , light, and joy into any space she occupied. I will miss her.
The world was a better place because God allowed us to share in her life . Not long enough for us . Angel you are now a real angel and heaven will be a better place with you there. I pick a star and watch you shine!!!!!
Elizabeth Eisen
Friend
