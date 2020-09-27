Angel Nickell

She was the sweetest girl. She didn't have a mean bone in her body or soul.

She has gone through some tough stuff in her short life that she has gone through (many other people could not have handled as well as she did!!!! )

She was loved admired and she brought love , light, and joy into any space she occupied. I will miss her.

The world was a better place because God allowed us to share in her life . Not long enough for us . Angel you are now a real angel and heaven will be a better place with you there. I pick a star and watch you shine!!!!!

Elizabeth Eisen

Friend