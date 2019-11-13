|
Angela Conti-Smith
Angela Conti-Smith, 47, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away November 10, 2019 after a battle with cancer that rivaled the ferocity of her Michigan Wolverines. Whether it was cheering her children on at sporting events, doing Aveda make up at New York Fashion Week shows, or just enjoying family and friends during Sunday Fundays, Angela was all in and all there. Born to Michael and Deb Conti of Bryan, Ohio at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland on November 11, 1971 and loving big sister to Rebeca Conti, Angela wisely pursued her desire to study cosmetology, and also to marry her first and forever love, Craig Smith. Angela had a very successful 25+ year career that she cherished at Salon Hazelton in Perrysburg, OH, and was a long-time, esteemed Aveda Makeup Mentor Purefessional, Aveda Makeup Artist and Educator. She was with her loving husband Craig for over 30 years. Angela would say that her children Cotter (18) and Sophie (15) are her greatest achievements. Both are kind and loving people and gifted athletes, instilled with strength and a drive to do great things by their mother and father.
Angela embraced life and lived it big. True to her Italian heritage, she showed her love emphatically and demonstrably, quick with big hugs and frequent "I love yous." She had a lifelong love of fitness and one of her favorite phrases "You gotta keep moving" reflected her whole worldview.
Angela is survived by her husband Craig, children Cotter and Sophie, parents Michael and Deb Conti, sister Rebeca (Victoria) Conti, as well as nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends.
A celebration of Angela's life will be held at Carranor Hunt & Polo Club, 502 E. Second St., Perrysburg, OH on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Angela Conti Smith She Finished the Race Cross Country Scholarship Fund at www.shefinishedtherace.com or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019