Angela M. Kobylak
04/28/1933 - 09/26/2020
Angela M. Kobylak, age 87, Rossford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Toledo on April 28, 1933, to Alfred and Christine (Hanes) Wehrle.
Angela graduated from Notre Dame Academy, went on to complete her LPN degree at Mercy College and worked at St. Vincent Hospital. After her marriage to Stanley, and starting a family, she chose to become a stay-at-home mom. She devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, busia and great-busia. She enjoyed raising her children to see them have families of their own. She was happiest when spoiling her grandchildren and treasured all the time she spent with them.
Surviving is her loving husband of 65 years, Stanley Kobylak; children, Eugene (Dorothy) Kobylak, Theresa Whitmore, Anna Gwozdz, John (Deborah) Kobylak and Christine (Timothy) Singler; grandchildren, Matthew (Ellissa), Jason (Lindsey), Jeffrey (Marie), Keith, Kelly, Lindsy, Scott (Kelly), Jessica, Sarah (John), Brittany (Jared), Spencer and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Richard (Rita) Wehrle and sister, Carol (William) Henry. Angela was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 PM with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will take place at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd, Rossford, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Toledo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or All Saints Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
*Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, family and friends are reminded of the State Mandates regarding Social Distancing and Face Coverings.www.walkerfuneralhomes.com