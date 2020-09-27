1/1
Angela Marie Danford
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANGELA MARIE DANFORD

Angela Danford, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 17, 2020 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was born April 10, 1932 to Robert and Angela Raetz. She was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School, Class of 1950. Angie continued her education at St. Vincent's School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nursing degree in 1954. She worked a fulfilling career as a psychiatric nurse at the Toledo Mental Health Center for 30 years.

Angie's love for her family and friends was immeasurable. She attracted everyone with her beautiful warm light and embraced all with happiness, love, gratitude, and generosity. Angie will be greatly missed and cherished. "Always remember my loving you" - Grandma Angie.

She is survived by daughters, Julie (Bill) Voyles and Susan (Kevin) McCammon; grandchildren, Tony and Stephanie Brown, Carrie (Mason) Lowry, and Chloe and Gage McCammon; daughter-in-law, Joyce Danford; sister, Beth Van Gordon, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, Thomas Danford; son, Terry Danford; twin sister, Sr. Agnes Mary Raetz; and brother, Thomas Raetz.

A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Saturday October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. A short visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangments.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Angie's memory may give to Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-Of-The-Woods: 1 Providence Pl, St. Mary-Of-The-Woods, IN 47876, The Dementia Society of America, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Ohio Living Swan Creek Home Health and Hospice for their care. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved