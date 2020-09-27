ANGELA MARIE DANFORD
Angela Danford, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 17, 2020 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was born April 10, 1932 to Robert and Angela Raetz. She was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School, Class of 1950. Angie continued her education at St. Vincent's School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nursing degree in 1954. She worked a fulfilling career as a psychiatric nurse at the Toledo Mental Health Center for 30 years.
Angie's love for her family and friends was immeasurable. She attracted everyone with her beautiful warm light and embraced all with happiness, love, gratitude, and generosity. Angie will be greatly missed and cherished. "Always remember my loving you" - Grandma Angie.
She is survived by daughters, Julie (Bill) Voyles and Susan (Kevin) McCammon; grandchildren, Tony and Stephanie Brown, Carrie (Mason) Lowry, and Chloe and Gage McCammon; daughter-in-law, Joyce Danford; sister, Beth Van Gordon, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, Thomas Danford; son, Terry Danford; twin sister, Sr. Agnes Mary Raetz; and brother, Thomas Raetz.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Saturday October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. A short visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangments.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Angie's memory may give to Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-Of-The-Woods: 1 Providence Pl, St. Mary-Of-The-Woods, IN 47876, The Dementia Society of America
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Ohio Living Swan Creek Home Health and Hospice for their care. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com
