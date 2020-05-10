Angela Marie Erdmann



Angela Marie Erdmann, age 37, passed away May 5th, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born May 21,1982, in Toledo, Ohio, to Mark and Sharon (Wingate) Erdmann. Angela attended Bedford High School where she earned her varsity letter in basketball and track. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She loved strongly and cared deeply for all her family and friends. Angela was always selfless with her time when it came to the people in her life. Her strength and determination were unwavering. Angela earned the nickname "Mangela" at work because she was as strong or stronger than most of the guys. Her spirited presence will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Peggy (Longenecker) Erdmann and maternal grandfather, Paul Wingate.



She is survived by her parents; her maternal grandmother, Carol (Moore) Wingate; brother, Travis (Suzanne) Erdmann; sister, Kimberly (Andrew) Grove; nieces and nephews, Tatum Pack, Abigail, Daniel, and Jacob Erdmann, and Adalyn and Makenna Grove.



An intimate service will be held with immediate family at Newcomer Funeral Home followed by burial at Whiteford Union Cemetery. The family will be planning a memorial celebration when social distancing ends.





