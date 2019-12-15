|
Angela Marie "Angie" Holtz
Angela Holtz died on December 14, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Despite many struggles and the complications from a double lung transplant, she died with grace and dignity surrounded by love. Angie was born on December 18, 1963 in Toledo, OH to James and Beverly (Dabrowski) Knack. A 1982 graduate of Central Catholic High School, she worked in Admitting at St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years, retiring due to disability in 2018. Angie loved being with family and friends, whether welcoming them into her home, enjoying margaritas at Carmel's, or having a cold beer at "Pat & Dandy's". She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Angie is survived by her father and step-mother, James and Sharon Knack; sisters, Christine (Joe) Knack-Sepulveda and Lynn Knack; niece, Madison Knack; best friend, Anita (Tim) Hanus; and her children, Mary Jackson and Kevin Holtz. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, December 18 from 4-6 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Visitation will conclude with the Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike DeLong presiding.
More thanks than words can express to Anita, Karen, Shelly, Dr. El Gamal, the "girls" at St. Luke's whose love and support kept her going for many years, and the entire Ebeid staff. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, take the time to forgive a wrong, be kind to one another, and cherish every breath. Condolences and memories can be shared with Angie's family at
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019