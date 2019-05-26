|
|
Angela (Mominee) Marie Zettner
Angela (Mominee) Marie Zettner, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. Loving husband, James "Zeke" Zettner; children, Tracy, Patrice, and Sandra; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her greatly. Son, Charles James, and grandson, Charles Joseph will welcome her to her eternal home.
Visitation will be at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome for a mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church to be dedicated to our beloved wife and mother, Angie, or a .
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 31, 2019