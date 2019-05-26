Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Angela Marie (Mominee) Zettner

Angela Marie (Mominee) Zettner Obituary
Angela (Mominee) Marie Zettner

Angela (Mominee) Marie Zettner, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. Loving husband, James "Zeke" Zettner; children, Tracy, Patrice, and Sandra; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her greatly. Son, Charles James, and grandson, Charles Joseph will welcome her to her eternal home.

Visitation will be at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome for a mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church to be dedicated to our beloved wife and mother, Angie, or a .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 31, 2019
