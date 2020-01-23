|
|
Angeles Kovacs
Angeles Kovacs, born in Madrid, Spain on August 28, 1942, passed away at home surrounded by her loving husband and family on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Angeles was born to Vicente Lopez Cerezo and Manuela Clemente Lopez. She was the baby of the family.
From the moment she could talk, she sang. She had one of the most beautiful voices ever. She sang on the Madrid national radio in her early teen years and won many competitions. She moved to Germany when she was 19, where she met the love of her life, Laszlo. Despite not being able to communicate well due to the language barrier, they fell deeply in love and have been inseparable since. They married on May 25th, 1963. They were together for nearly 58 years.
On March 14, 1964, she gave birth to her first child, Jose Manuel. On January 1st, 1970, she gave birth to her daughter, Maria Victoria. The family decided to move to the United States in 1972.
God was her first love. She sang in the church choir for many years and was deeply involved in the Cursillo movement. Her family was her second love. Nothing made her happier than showing her love for God and her family. This was ingrained into her family.
Aside of being a beautiful singer, she was a great cook. There wasn't a dish that she could not make. And you never went hungry if she was around.
Angeles had a heart bigger than her body could hold. If she could help you, she would, even if she didn't know you. She knew what it was to have a hard life and tried to make everyone else's better. She always smiled and laughed, regardless of her health troubles.
She is survived by her loving husband Laszlo; her daughter Maria (Vicky) Puszczewicz (Scott); her daughter-in-law Leeann Kovacs; sister Antonia Clemente; and many relatives in Spain.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jose; parents, Vicente and Manuela; brother Enrique; sister Josefa; and many family members and close friends.
She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
The family will receive guests Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 728 South St. Clair St., Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research or to Oblate Missions in Angeles's memory.
To leave a special message for Angeles 's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020