1963 - 2019
Angie Holtz, 55, of Toledo Ohio, passed away December 14th, 2019. She was born December 18th, 1963 to James and Beverly Knack. Angie graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1982.

Angie is survived by two children, Mary (Ken) Jackson of Phoenix and Kevin (Shannon) Holtz of Toledo and grandchildren, Wyatt and Tessa Jackson and Liam Holtz.

She took great pride in her role in the admitting department at St. Luke's hospital, where she worked for 20 years. She made it known that her work family was a constant support to her throughout her medical challenges. These relationships motivated her to sustain employment when others may have considered it to be too challenging.

Angie enjoyed socializing with some of her closest, long term friends, whom she considered family. Since activities were limited, due to her health condition, Angie spent quiet time at home reading a book or watching TV. In her younger years, Angie was known for her crafting, especially for her wooden Santas and wreaths. Angie was loyal support for her mother before her passing. She took her to most doctors' appointments, enjoyed going out to lunch, and shopping at favorite department stores.

Her children would like to thank the many medical professionals who took such good care of Angie over the past 10 years.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
