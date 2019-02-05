Anita Bezeau Farnham



Anita Bezeau Farnham, 82, of Toledo Ohio passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019. She was born in Toledo on June 29, 1936 to LaVerne and Thelma (Western) Bezeau. Anita married Donn Flynn in 1952, and from their marriage of 22 years they had six children. In 1974 she married Don Farnham, and they remained married until his death in 2015.



Anita was preceded in death by her mother Thelma; and father LaVerne; brother Rick Bezeau; son Robert Flynn; daughters Robin and Rique Flynn; and step children Danny and Tammy Farnham.



She is survived by her children,Linda Lee Hansken PhD (Rick), David (Amber) Flynn and Anita Flynn (Joseph Jahnke); step daughter Sherry (Nick) Lee; step mother Mary Bezeau, sister Sandra (Keith) Sutton; brother Larry Bezeau; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her beloved canine companion, Ellie Mae.



Over the years, she worked as an LPN in Wichita Kansas, owned and operated A&D Hardware in Twin Oaks PA. and was a tax preparer for H&R Block in Toledo Ohio.



Anita loved music, and liked to sing and play the organ. She enjoyed listening to a variety of genres, including big band, and marches. She was artistic as well, and enjoyed drawing and painting. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping, traveling, and being in nature. She was often spontaneous and enjoyed car drives, weekend trips, hiking, and fishing. She also enjoyed cooking, and had an adventurous palate which she passed on to her children by exposing them to a vast variety of cuisine. Anita left a lasting impression on everyone she met, and will be dearly missed by those who loved her.



Mom, "You've given us, more than love in every moment, and more than you'll ever know"



