Anita "Anne" D. Johnston
Our Yellow Rose of Texas, Anita "Anne" Dorothy Atkins-Johnston, was born August 4, 1922 in San Benito, Texas, to Arthur Atkins and Emelia Rodriguez. Our bright Yellow Rose faded into sleep on September 1, 2019. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shirl F. Johnston; father, Arthur Atkins; mother, Emelia Rodriguez Atkins; sister, Kay Powell. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Moores; son, William Johnston; sister, Ada Davis; grandchildren, Jade Moores and Summer Moores-Foti; several great-grandchildren; and numerous treasured family and friends, many of whom were raised as Anne's own.
Anne was a dedicated witness of Jehovah, serving many years teaching others about Bible truths. She worked as a waitress, was a foster parent, was a talented seamstress; enjoyed painting ceramics, gardening, and working in her yard. Anne met the love of her life, Shirl, and the two were married on September 25, 1946. So the story goes, this Michigan farm boy that came to Texas captured the heart of his Yellow Rose with his handsome good looks, charming smile, and the twinkle in his eyes, but not on a horse, but rather a taxi cab. Anne and her son were customers in his cab for months. One evening, Anne and Shirl talked all night on a park bench, and by morning, they knew they would marry; and after 67 years of a delightful marriage, these two best friends, still had long talks!
A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623, 419-475-5055, from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at noon.
Special thanks go to the staff Katie, Jeanine, Japhia (a.k.a. Adele), and Patti at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and all for their help and support. Donations may be made in Anne's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019