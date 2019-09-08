Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita D. "Anne" Johnston


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita D. "Anne" Johnston Obituary
Anita "Anne" D. Johnston

Our Yellow Rose of Texas, Anita "Anne" Dorothy Atkins-Johnston, was born August 4, 1922 in San Benito, Texas, to Arthur Atkins and Emelia Rodriguez. Our bright Yellow Rose faded into sleep on September 1, 2019. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shirl F. Johnston; father, Arthur Atkins; mother, Emelia Rodriguez Atkins; sister, Kay Powell. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Moores; son, William Johnston; sister, Ada Davis; grandchildren, Jade Moores and Summer Moores-Foti; several great-grandchildren; and numerous treasured family and friends, many of whom were raised as Anne's own.

Anne was a dedicated witness of Jehovah, serving many years teaching others about Bible truths. She worked as a waitress, was a foster parent, was a talented seamstress; enjoyed painting ceramics, gardening, and working in her yard. Anne met the love of her life, Shirl, and the two were married on September 25, 1946. So the story goes, this Michigan farm boy that came to Texas captured the heart of his Yellow Rose with his handsome good looks, charming smile, and the twinkle in his eyes, but not on a horse, but rather a taxi cab. Anne and her son were customers in his cab for months. One evening, Anne and Shirl talked all night on a park bench, and by morning, they knew they would marry; and after 67 years of a delightful marriage, these two best friends, still had long talks!

A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623, 419-475-5055, from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at noon.

Special thanks go to the staff Katie, Jeanine, Japhia (a.k.a. Adele), and Patti at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and all for their help and support. Donations may be made in Anne's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now