Anita Diane Koester



Anita Diane Koester passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Born on March 9, 1975, to Gloria and Archie Smith Jr. Services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at The House of Day, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo. Visitation at noon, service at 1Pm. Pastor Melvin Barnes Sr. Officiant.





