Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Anita J. Bibbs


1940 - 2019
Anita J. Bibbs Obituary
Anita J. Bibbs

Anita J. Bibbs was called to her Heavenly home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Santa Rosa Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 16, 1940 in West Jefferson, Ohio to late Alexander and Mildred Bass. After retiring, Anita helped manage the original Stepping Out Bar.

Anita leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted daughter, Starr Mitchell of San Antonio, TX; son, Jerry (Theresa) Bibbs Jr; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Barb) Clayton of Columbus, OH, Johnny and Curtis (Karen) Bass.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Anita's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
