Anita J. Bibbs
Anita J. Bibbs was called to her Heavenly home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Santa Rosa Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 16, 1940 in West Jefferson, Ohio to late Alexander and Mildred Bass. After retiring, Anita helped manage the original Stepping Out Bar.
Anita leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted daughter, Starr Mitchell of San Antonio, TX; son, Jerry (Theresa) Bibbs Jr; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Barb) Clayton of Columbus, OH, Johnny and Curtis (Karen) Bass.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019