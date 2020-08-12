1/1
Anita "Judy" Mohan
1926 - 2020
Anita "Judy" Mohan

Anita "Judy" Mohan, 94, of Lambertville, MI, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born May 4, 1926, in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter of Ruben and Ina (McGee) Teer. A 1944 graduate of Grand Blanc High School, she married William D. Mohan on February 2, 1946. Judy enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bowling, golf and was an avid University of Michigan Fan. She was above all things, dedicated to her family.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, William; children, W. Keith (Catherine) Mohan and Cynthia Vancena; sister, Betty Campbell; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Frederick; brothers, Jay and William Teer and sister, Jeanette Teer.

Visitation and services will be private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
