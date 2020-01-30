|
Mrs. Anita Pauline Powell
Mrs. Powell passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in her home. She was a graduate of Tennessee State University and was a teacher for TPS, prior to retirement. She is survived by daughter, Vonzell Powell. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Union Grove M. B. Church, 3232 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. L. Spears, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020