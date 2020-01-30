Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Union Grove M. B. Church
3232 Nebraska Avenue
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Union Grove M. B. Church
3232 Nebraska Avenue
Toledo, OH
Mrs. Anita Pauline Powell

Mrs. Powell passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in her home. She was a graduate of Tennessee State University and was a teacher for TPS, prior to retirement. She is survived by daughter, Vonzell Powell. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Union Grove M. B. Church, 3232 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. L. Spears, Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020
