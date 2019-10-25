|
|
Anita R. Wilcox
Anita R. Wilcox, age 59, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Anita was born February 3, 1960 in Toledo to Theo and Eleanor (Ash) Hasapes. She was formerly employed with West Toledo Sylvania Herald and Briarfield Nursing Facility. Anita was a member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting and above everything, spending time with her family and visiting relatives and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Wilcox, Sr.; children, Robert D. (Sarah) Wilcox, Jr. and Shauna L. Snyder; siblings, Bob Maier, Dan (Diane) Maier, Dale (Deb) Maier, Bryan Maier, Linda Seyer, Tim (Connie) Maier; grandchildren, Siera Snyder, Jaxson Snyder, Joseph Zdunczyk, Aydan Wilcox and Brianna Wilcox; mother-in-law, Edith F. Nims, in-laws, Linda Wilcox, Frank Wilcox, C.C. Champion and Dorothy Maier; nieces and nephews, June Ann, Robert, Michelle, Danielle, Tara, Ryan, Mark, Dusty, Holly, Julie, Chris, Melody, Melissa and Troy; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Maier; nephew, T.J and great niece, Heather Baskey.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Anita's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019