Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita R. Wilcox


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita R. Wilcox Obituary
Anita R. Wilcox

Anita R. Wilcox, age 59, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Anita was born February 3, 1960 in Toledo to Theo and Eleanor (Ash) Hasapes. She was formerly employed with West Toledo Sylvania Herald and Briarfield Nursing Facility. Anita was a member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting and above everything, spending time with her family and visiting relatives and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Wilcox, Sr.; children, Robert D. (Sarah) Wilcox, Jr. and Shauna L. Snyder; siblings, Bob Maier, Dan (Diane) Maier, Dale (Deb) Maier, Bryan Maier, Linda Seyer, Tim (Connie) Maier; grandchildren, Siera Snyder, Jaxson Snyder, Joseph Zdunczyk, Aydan Wilcox and Brianna Wilcox; mother-in-law, Edith F. Nims, in-laws, Linda Wilcox, Frank Wilcox, C.C. Champion and Dorothy Maier; nieces and nephews, June Ann, Robert, Michelle, Danielle, Tara, Ryan, Mark, Dusty, Holly, Julie, Chris, Melody, Melissa and Troy; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Maier; nephew, T.J and great niece, Heather Baskey.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Anita's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now